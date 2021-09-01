Ventana Micro Systems Raises $38 Million in Series B Funding to Develop RISC-V Processors

Intel Foundry Services will lead the first phase of the U.S. Department of Defense’s RAMP-C program to establish a domestic commercial foundry infrastructure. What’s New: The U.S. Department of Defense, through the NSTXL consortium-based S2MARTS OTA, has awarded Intel an agreement to provide commercial foundry services in the first phase of its multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes – Commercial (RAMP-C) program. The RAMP-C program was created to facilitate the use of a U.S.-based commercial semiconductor foundry ecosystem to fabricate the assured leading-edge custom and integrated circuits and commercial products required for critical Department of Defense systems. Intel Foundry Services, Intel’s dedicated foundry business launched this year, will lead the work.