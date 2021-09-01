Cancel
Ventana Micro Systems Raises $38 Million in Series B Funding to Develop RISC-V Processors

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sep. 1, 2021 — Ventana Micro Systems Inc., a company developing high-performance data center class RISC-V processors, today announced that the company has raised $38 million in its Series B funding round. The round was led by Dr. Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai (founders of Marvell Technology Group) and other prominent semiconductor investors in partnership with Series A investors, which include a notable strategic partner, bringing Ventana’s total funding to $53 million.

#Cisco Systems#Design#Risc V#Cupertino#Marvell Technology Group#Founder And Ceo#The Common Hardware Group#Chiplet#Ip#D2d#Odsa#The Linley Group
