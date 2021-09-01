American POW endured daily beatings for being a spy. Now his story is being told.

IDAHO FALLS — As Bob Inama walked to his mailbox in December 1959, he was surprised to learn there was a letter for him from the President of the United States. Inama, an Idaho Falls native, was a student at Utah State University at the time and had just finished an internship with the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C. During a June interview with author Heather Moore, Inama said he initially thought the President was writing to congratulate him.