Cross-Screen Measurement Isn’t Just for the Upfronts

By Christine Grammier, Head of Buy Side TV
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, advertisers who have made a sizable investment in TV during the upfronts know one thing is true: It’s connected TV or bust. In fact, advertisers are increasing their upfront CTV video ad spend by nearly 50% year-over-year, to $4.51 billion. Advertisers know that maximizing their CTV investments involves a trusted cross-screen measurement partner to manage their video investment holistically. Media owners (that is, the sellers) who take advantage of cross-screen measurement also have a clearer picture of their inventory portfolio, to help better package cross-screen impressions.

