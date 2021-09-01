Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fans gift BTS's Jungkook with a 7-meter high 'Floating Garden' Stage Mock-up of "Still With You" for his birthday

By btsarmykook
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJungkook's self-composed and self-produced solo song 'Still With You,' which he has dedicated to his fans, is loved by everyone, and fans keep giving its proof. Jungkook is the First Artist to get a Floating Garden-inspired stage mock-up event for his solo song "Still With You" by his Chinese fanbase Jungkook China. The structure of the stage is 7 meters (23 feet) high, located at I'Park Mall near the HYBE building, Seoul, South Korea.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jungkook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Artist#Chinese#Hybe#Jungkook China Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Related
Musicallkpop.com

BTS Jungkook's Spotify Playlist surpasses 1.5M followers - The Most-Followed Individual Korean Artist Playlist on the platform

On the 29th, Jungkook's Spotify playlist, 'Jungkook's Favorite Tracks,' which he personally curated, reached more than 1.5 million followers. To date, it is the #1 Most-Followed Individual Korean Artist Playlist, the Most-Followed BTS member playlist, and the First and Only Individual Korean Artist Playlist to have 1.5M followers. Overall, Jungkook's...
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

Jungkook, a member of BTS, celebrates his 24th birthday with an online solo concert and an original composition for fans.

Jungkook, a member of BTS, celebrates his 24th birthday with an online solo concert and an original composition for fans. Jungkook, the newest member of BTS, turns 24 on Wednesday. He began a solo two-hour concert online one hour before the clock struck September 1 in South Korea, during which he performed an original piece dedicated to his followers. He also performed a few covers, including Justin Bieber’s “Off My Face,” as well as previous BTS tracks.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Jungkook's Birthday Song For ARMY Has Lyrics That'll Make You An Emotional Wreck

Jungkook kicked off his 24th birthday celebrations with none other than his ARMY! On Tuesday, Aug. 31 (Sept. 1 in Korea), he logged onto VLIVE to chat with fans and even composed a song on the spot with them. He created the track using an instrumental he already had and then wrote the lyrics using fans’ comments. The end result was nothing short of amazing, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how BTS and ARMYs work so well together. You need to read BTS' Jungkook's 24th birthday VLIVE song lyrics. They’ll make you emotional, especially the last line.
WorldElite Daily

Jungkook Wrote Songs To ARMY For His B-Day, And BTS' Messages Were Even Sweeter

Sept. 1, 2021, marked Jungkook’s 24th birthday. To mark the occasion, ARMYs trended the hashtags #HappyJKDay, #BornToShineJungkook, and #OurGiftJungkook and shared their favorite moments and pictures of the singer on Twitter. Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself celebrated by going on VLIVE an hour before the clock struck midnight in KST. As for his fellow BTS members, they each posted about Jungkook on his special day. If you haven’t checked out BTS' messages for Jungkook's 24th birthday, prepare to get all the feels.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Golden Style Moves From BTS's Golden Maknae, Jeon Jungkook

Falling in love with Jeon Jungkook is the easiest thing I ever did. Go ahead, ask any ARMY about their experiences getting to know JK and you'll get the same answer. That he's easy to love is as true as saying "lamb skewers are delicious" or "seeing a live performance of "Euphoria" is a transcendental experience."
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS's J-Hope gains attention for his kind heart after netizens notice 'this' about the cake he prepared for Jungkook's birthday

BTS's J-Hope gained attention for his kind heart toward fellow member Jungkook. During Jungkook's recent birthday live broadcast through VLive, J-Hope made a surprise visit to celebrate with him. After singing "Happy Birthday" to Jungkook, J-Hope handed Jungkook a cake he had prepared. He was heard telling Jungkook that because all the cake shops were closed at the late time, he ended up buying many cake slices and making a whole cake with them. Soon after the live broadcast ended, J-Hope's kind and thoughtful gesture gained attention from many netizens.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS's Jungkook Celebrated His Birthday by Live-Composing Songs for ARMY

Some people ring in their birthday with a party, but BTS member Jungkook began his birthday celebrations by making a song out of the sweet messages fans sent him. On September 1, Jungkook turned 24 (international age). The day before his birthday, he took to Weverse to share a selfie and ask fans to send birthday notes to him in the form of lyrics. In true Virgo fashion, the maknae of BTS spent the lead-up to his birthday on live-streaming platform Vlive making songs out of the beautiful messages sent to him in the presence of millions of fans. (At one point near the end, the Vlive counter — which tracks how many times people enter the video — reached more than 20 million.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy