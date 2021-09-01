Fans gift BTS's Jungkook with a 7-meter high 'Floating Garden' Stage Mock-up of "Still With You" for his birthday

Jungkook kicked off his 24th birthday celebrations with none other than his ARMY! On Tuesday, Aug. 31 (Sept. 1 in Korea), he logged onto VLIVE to chat with fans and even composed a song on the spot with them. He created the track using an instrumental he already had and then wrote the lyrics using fans’ comments. The end result was nothing short of amazing, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering how BTS and ARMYs work so well together. You need to read BTS' Jungkook's 24th birthday VLIVE song lyrics. They’ll make you emotional, especially the last line.