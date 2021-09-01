Cancel
Newport on the Levee sets opening date for 2 bars

By Andy Brownfield
Two new bars at the recently unveiled redevelopment of Newport on the Levee will open their doors before the end of this month.

Pink Ribbon event marks 20th anniversary with Icon Music Center concert

The Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Pink Ribbon this fall with a concert at the new Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center. The fundraiser will feature Kool & the Gang at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the music center at the Banks. The performance will be followed by a fireworks display on the riverfront. Cris Collinsworth, the former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver who is now an NBC sports analyst, will host the event.
Over the Rhine opens its gates for Labor Day weekend fest as live music returns

Karin Bergquist makes music for a living, but over the past 18 months she has spent more time on new hobbies that include native planting and boxing. The singer and her husband, Linford Detweiler, are the core of Over the Rhine, one of Cincinnati’s most popular bands for more than 30 years. They have made fans around the world, performed local sold-out Christmas concerts since the early 1990s (until last year), and hosted the Nowhere Else Festival four times over Memorial Day weekends since 2016 (again, until last year).

