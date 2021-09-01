Newport on the Levee sets opening date for 2 bars

Karin Bergquist makes music for a living, but over the past 18 months she has spent more time on new hobbies that include native planting and boxing. The singer and her husband, Linford Detweiler, are the core of Over the Rhine, one of Cincinnati’s most popular bands for more than 30 years. They have made fans around the world, performed local sold-out Christmas concerts since the early 1990s (until last year), and hosted the Nowhere Else Festival four times over Memorial Day weekends since 2016 (again, until last year).