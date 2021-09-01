Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain PS3 Servers to Close Next Year, PS4 Servers Will Remain Available
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has done fairly well for itself since its release on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 almost exactly six years ago. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Konami has announced the game’s PS3 servers will be shuttered at the end of May 2022, but they have no plans to close the PS4 servers. The PS4 version of the game will remain playable online beyond May 2022 and all DLC content will still be available on the PlayStation Store.www.playstationlifestyle.net
