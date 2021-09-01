Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain PS3 Servers to Close Next Year, PS4 Servers Will Remain Available

PlayStation LifeStyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has done fairly well for itself since its release on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 almost exactly six years ago. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Konami has announced the game’s PS3 servers will be shuttered at the end of May 2022, but they have no plans to close the PS4 servers. The PS4 version of the game will remain playable online beyond May 2022 and all DLC content will still be available on the PlayStation Store.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps3#Ps4#Phantom Pain#Metal Gear Solid#Metal Gear Online#Konami#Dlc#The Playstation Store#Ps3 Players#Mgs#Mgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Free Games on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are now wondering what games to play. The good news is, you don’t have to buy any to have fun. There are numerous free games to play on PS5. And when you factor in those available on PS4 thanks to backwards compatibility, you’re spoilt for choice. But what are the best free games on PS5? If you’re wondering that, you’ve come to the right place.
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Axiom Verge 2 Is Out Today on PS4, PS5 Version Coming Later

Well, that's unexpected. Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to the beloved indie metroidvania, is available today on PlayStation 4. Dropped out of nowhere today alongside a showing at Nintendo's Indie World showcase, the game will be ready for purchase on PlayStation Store today, 11th August. A PS5 version is also in the works, but it's coming a little later down the line. For now, it's just the PS4 version.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is 12 Minutes coming to PS4 & PS5?

12 Minutes is a newly released time loop drama from Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna interactive. Taking the role of a young man and his wife, you are restricted to your small apartment, where you have to figure out what is wrong and how to solve this loop. It...
Video GamesComicBook

GTA Online Secret Update Makes Some Strange and Controversial Changes

Rockstar Games just released a secret new GTA Online and GTA 5 update, making some strange and rather controversial changes to the PC, PS4, and Xbox One game in the process. The update doesn't require an update from the player and so far Rockstar Games hasn't posted about the update, but fans of the game have already discovered three changes, all of which tweak the Cayo Perico heist, the game's latest heist.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

PlayStation to get Early Access to Call of Duty Vanguard's Open Beta next month

We're just a couple of weeks away from the Multiplayer reveal... Call of Duty Vanguard has finally been revealed and it looks incredible. This really could be one of the best Call of Duty games we've ever seen and there's a lot to look forward to between now and release. The Champion Hill Alpha is coming up this week, but there's also a PlayStation Exclusive Open Beta for Vanguard next month. Here's everything you need to know about what this all means and how you can get involved...
MLBGamespot

PSN's Most Downloaded Games On PS5, PS4, And PSVR For July Revealed

Sony has released the top download charts for PlayStation Network in July for both North America and Europe, and the top of the charts are dominated by heavy-hitters. On PS5, EA's FIFA 21 was the most-downloaded game in both North America and Europe. The professional football game was discounted in July in the lead-up to FIFA 22's release and the Euros were taking place that month, two factors that likely led to a surge in interest (and downloads).
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Forza Horizon 5 Location, Gameplay, and More

2021 has been a great year for gaming thus far with games such as Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil VIII, and New Pokemon Snap releasing this year. There are also great games that have yet to be released such as Halo: Infinite, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Far Cry 6.
Video Gamesgamepolar.com

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ involves PS4 and PS5 on February 18th, 2022

The rumors of a Horizon Forbidden West delay have been true, though the wait will not be so long as you would possibly suppose. Guerilla has revealed that Forbidden West can be launched on February 18th, 2022 for each PS4 and PS5 homeowners, with pre-orders beginning on September 2nd. The developer beforehand promised a free improve to the PS5 model if you need to proceed Aloy’s journey on the older console.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

13 of the Longest Games to Play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite skins will reportedly stray away from franchise tradition

Halo Infinite cosmetics are reportedly going to be more "wacky" than long-time fans of the series might be expecting. Just below, you can see a tweet from known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson. In the tweet itself, Henderson claims Halo Infinite's in-game cosmetics, like armor outfits, are going to be delving into some "wacky" territory as a departure from the franchise norms.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Crysis 3 Remastered on Nintendo Switch, on trial: comparison with PS3 and Xbox 360

Crysis 3 Remastered will arrive sometime this year as part of the compilation Crysis Remastered Trilogy. This is the FPS that debuted in 2013, and that will now take on a new life on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If we recently talked to you about the comparison between the new version of the game and those of PS3 and Xbox 360, today the turn is for the hybrid console of Nintendo. The Digital Foundry portal has done what it does best: painstakingly analyze the technical details of the title and compare it to the equivalent of the platforms it originally landed on. We leave you the specific video and we tell you its conclusions.
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamesinfusenews.com

Bethesda is releasing version of ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’, with celebrate popular title’s 10th anniversary

Bethesda is releasing one more version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, this chance to celebrate the popular title’s 10th anniversary. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, just as the PlayStation 4 on November eleventh, 2021, precisely 10 years after the game was first released in 2011. It will likewise have in reverse similarity with the PlayStation 5 — Bethesda isn’t keeping PS players out even after it was obtained by Xbox, however Switch proprietors should get their duplicate on another console or PC.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Valfaris: Mecha Therion Brings More Heavy Metal to PS5, PS4 Next Year

Heavy metal headliner Valfaris was one of our favourite PlayStation 4 indie games back in 2019, and now developer Steel Mantis is back with a sequel that shifts the 2D shooter series into a slightly different genre. Instead of a normal action game, Valfaris: Mecha Therion will be more of a bullet hell shooter with an ever scrolling screen. Check out what we mean in the announcement trailer above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy