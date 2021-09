Sportskeeda is a global sports and esports news website which also features entertainment news under their Pop culture segment. Recently, they published an article titled, "5 of the most famous K-pop idols in 2021." The ranking is derived based on Google search index and social media statistics. The #1 spot goes to BTS Jungkook for being the most searched K-pop idol on Google worldwide as well as his other records on various social media platforms.