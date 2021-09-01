Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lee Dong Wook & Han Ji Eun reportedly cast as leads in upcoming tvN drama 'Bad and Crazy'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun have been reportedly cast as leads in the upcoming tvN drama 'Bad and Crazy'. On September 1, an insider told media outlets that the two stars would be joining the cast of tvN's new Friday-Saturday series 'Bad and Crazy'. The drama follows a snob detective with no sense of inner justice, while a mysterious figure called K moves to eradicate corruption in police and enact justice.

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Dong Wook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Tvn#Ocn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceSoompi

Kwon Yool Can’t Bear To Watch Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Together In “Dali And Cocky Prince” Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a new poster of Kim Min Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Kwon Yool!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself. Kwon Yool will be playing Jang Tae Jin, a blue-blooded company director and heir to one of Korea’s most prominent conglomerates.
WorldSoompi

Han Ji Min In Talks Along With Shin Ha Kyun For New Drama

Han Ji Min and Shin Ha Kyun may be appearing in a new drama together!. On August 26, OSEN reported that Han Ji Min will be starring as the female lead in the drama “Beyond The Memory” (literal title). In response to the reports, her agency BH Entertainment commented, “Han...
WorldSoompi

Lee Sang Yoon Shares Why He Picked His Upcoming Drama “One The Woman” As His New Project

Lee Sang Yoon participated in a brief interview ahead of the premiere of his upcoming SBS drama “One the Woman.”. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee plays the dual roles of chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo, and Lee Sang Yoon plays Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.
Worldallkpop.com

Actor Choi Hyun Wook reportedly starring in new tvN drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'

Actor Choi Hyun Wook is reportedly starring in the new tvN drama 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One'. According to reports on August 26, the 'Racket Boys' actor is playing the role of Moon Ji Woong, one of 5 students at Taeyang High School, alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, and Cosmic Girls' Bona. 'Twenty Five Twenty One' tells the story of two people who meet for the first time in 1998 when the world seems to be on the brink of disaster until they eventually fall in love at the ages of 25 and 21.
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Min, And Lee Yi Kyung To Host New Variety Show

Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Min, and Lee Yi Kyung have been cast as the MCs of a new show called “That Oppa at the Tteokbokki Restaurant” (literal translation). “That Oppa at the Tteokbokki Restaurant” (literal translation)” is a new show from MBC every1 about three men who open a spicy rice cake restaurant and the stories of the customers who come to visit the restaurant.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Song Ji Hyo And “The Witch’s Diner” Cast Dish On The Hardest Part Of Filming, Their Real-Life Wishes, And More

The stars of “The Witch’s Diner” sat down for an exclusive interview with Rakuten Viki!. Based on a novel by Goo Sang Hee, “The Witch’s Diner” is a dark fantasy drama about a magical restaurant that sells food that grants wishes in exchange for the customers’ souls. Song Ji Hyo stars as Hee Ra, the witch who owns the restaurant, while Nam Ji Hyun stars as her business partner Jin. Chae Jong Hyeop plays part-time employee Gil Yong, and Ha Do Kwon plays Hee Ra’s right-hand man Mr. Oh.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

Cha Eun Woo Offered Male Lead in K-drama Adaptation of Weird and Wacky Webtoon Dakgangjeong About Sweet and Sour Fried Chicken

Hul, talk about so weird I actually had to read the synopsis twice to process and also that this is apparently a wacky comedic of sorts and not some horror story. Cha Eun Woo will continue his drama streak after True Beauty, up next is playing the second male lead in fantasy supernatural drama Island and he may have yet another project to segue into after that. He’s been offered the male lead in the K-drama adaptation of webtoon Dakgangjeong (the title is the name of a South Korea sweet and sour fried chicken dish). The story centers around a machine and turns humans into dakgangjeong and a company director’s daughter gets turned into a piece of sweet and sour fried chicken and her dad needs to find a way to turn her back. It’s described as off beat and weird but heartwarming, to which I say hul yet again. The drama is from director Lee Byung Hun of Be Melodramatic and the movie Extreme Jobs, and here he will do double duty in directing and writing the script which is is not a newbie at as he wrote the script for hit movie Speedy Scandal. All this just makes me crave dakgangjeong for lunch today lol.
Worldallkpop.com

T-ara's Jiyeon cast as lead in thriller film 'Woman of Fire' alongside Song Ji Eun & Kim Noo Ri

T-ara member Jiyeon has been cast as the lead of an upcoming thriller film 'Woman of Fire' . 'Woman of Fire' (directed by Yoo Young Sun) is a story about an actress who, after preparing for a comeback after a long hiatus, gets involved in an unexpected incident and heads towards her doom. Jiyeon will be playing the role of Lee Soo Yeon, who lives a fancy life as a famous actress until her career is put at risk due to one single mistake. After she experiences difficulties due to her mistake, Lee Soo Yeon dreams of making a comeback as an actress once again.
TV & VideosSoompi

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon And “The Penthouse” Star Lee Tae Vin Cast In New Web Drama

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Lee Tae Vin will be starring in a new web drama together!. Titled “Delivery” (literal translation), the action comedy web drama revolves around a delivery girl named Kwak Doo Shik, who is well-versed in martial arts. She teams up with her manager Do Ki Hwan in order to find her mother. In the process, they run into conspiring aliens who have invaded Earth.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

tvN Premieres Countryside Romance Hometown Cha Cha Cha This Weekend with Shin Mina, Kim Sun Ho, and Lee Sang Yi

In the past few years my only crack drama addictions have all been in the tvN Sat-Sun time slot, with Crash Landing on You segueing into It’s Okay to Not be Okay then Start-up and most recently Vincenzo. It’s probably a combination of COVID watching habits and also that it airs on the weekend which allows me that addiction to live watch. I’m hoping Hometown Cha Cha Cha premiering this Saturday brings that connection back, a drama that needn’t be good or great only that it really charms me for some reason. I like that this is a drama where no one will be complaining about the acting as leads Kim Sun Ho, Shin Mina, and Lee Sang Yi have rarely gotten any flack in the acting skills department. This is a drama really about the story, does it have stickiness, will the viewers connect with the characters and their predicaments and predilections. I think so, the long preview was quite lovely and it seems that Kim Sun Ho’s character is going to be Han Ji Pyeong from Start-up being the bestest best boy to all the denizens of the countryside town as the heart of the drama. I dig it!
WorldSoompi

Kim Sae Ron, Jung Da Eun, And More Cast In 2021 KBS Drama Special

Kim Sae Ron, Jung Da Eun, Seo Eun Young, and Lee Ha Young have been cast in the 2021 KBS short-form drama special “Those Women” (literal translation). “Those Women” is a historical drama about So Ssang, a court lady who must cause the downfall of the crown princess. Kim Sae...
TV & VideosSoompi

Honey Lee Is A Charismatic Prosecutor Who Isn’t Afraid To Use Violence In Upcoming Drama “One The Woman”

Honey Lee showed off her charismatic side for SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee will take on two roles as chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo.
MoviesSoompi

Upcoming SBS Drama “One The Woman” Shows Honey Lee’s Duality In Vibrant Poster

SBS’s upcoming drama “One the Woman” has released a poster of Honey Lee!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to find her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee will take on two roles as chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na and corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo.
WorldSoompi

Kim Kyung Nam Confirmed To Star In Red Velvet’s Joy And Ahn Eun Jin’s New Drama

It’s official: Kim Kyung Nam will be joining Ahn Eun Jin and Red Velvet’s Joy in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation)!. On September 1, Kim Kyung Nam’s agency JR Entertainment announced, “Actor Kim Kyung Nam, who is making strides in his career as he achieves a new transformation with every role, has officially decided on JTBC’s new drama ‘Just One Person’ for his next project.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy