September Is Here: The Best Things to Do This Month
Photography fans, rejoice! Photo London is going ahead as planned, the first IRL photography fair to take place in the past 18 months. 88 galleries from 15 countries around the globe will exhibit work at London’s Somerset House, alongside an accompanying online edition. Lauded Iranian artist Shirin Neshat will showcase her multidisciplinary project Land of Dreams, a series of stirring photographs of New Mexico residents and a two-channel film installation; Messums London will present an exhibition dedicated to the legendary Hungarian-American war photographer Robert Capa; while Imitate Modern will spotlight the work of the inimitable British portrait and fashion photographer David Bailey. And that’s just for starters.www.anothermag.com
