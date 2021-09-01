A kindle of kittens and a clowder of cats

Winnie is a small two-year-old cat with a beautiful reddish-brown tabby coat and big golden eyes. Winnie came to the shelter because she feared the dogs in her previous home, and she’s still a little skittish. She can also be unsure about other cats, though she often tries to interact. But this little girl adores people. She has no problems insisting on your attention and just loves to be a pet, though she’s not fond of being picked up. Winnie is very playful and can make a game out of toys, bugs, paper towels, and just about anything else that moves. She’s all about the treats, and for a surprisingly tiny cat can really put them away! She is very sweet-tempered and would make the most absolutely wonderful family cat. If your home could use a little change-up, Winnie is sure to bring beauty, affection, and excitement into it.