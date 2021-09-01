Cancel
NFL

Saints' Season Opener Against Packers Moved out of New Orleans Following Hurricane Ida

By Brian Jones
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers will not be played in New Orleans. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the season opener for both teams will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET. The stadium is home to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who play the Houston Texans in Houston on the same day. The NFL confirmed the news of Saints and Packers playing in Jacksonville following the report.

