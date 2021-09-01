Continental: Setting the course for the trust center for commercial vehicles – the DTCO 4.1 is en route!

Continental is developing a virtual travel assistant that makes driving much more comfortable. The eTravel.Companion is an intelligent system that informs the car user like an interactive radio station. Whether it’s recommendations for free parking spaces or cheap gas stations, warnings about tire pressure loss or impending severe weather, individual sports news or tips for cultural events – the eTravel.Companion speaks up proactively, but only to the extent needed, and helps drivers make their trip as pleasant as possible. The special feature of the innovative technology: The eTravel.Companion is linked to the smartphone and thus to the user, not to a single automobile. This means that all service benefits can also be used in different vehicles – a major advantage when car-sharing or booking a rental car, for example.