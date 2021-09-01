Continental: Setting the course for the trust center for commercial vehicles – the DTCO 4.1 is en route!
Continental has started work on the second-generation intelligent tachograph. With the publication of the specifications for the upcoming version of the digital tachograph in the Implementing Regulation EU 2021/1228, the team of hardware and software engineers and the legal, logistics and policy experts headquartered in Villingen-Schwenningen in the Black Forest has entered the next phase of development and industrial engineering.www.automotiveworld.com
Comments / 0