From the moment you enter the Qbic Hotel, it feels like you’re walking into a love song to Manchester. There is the Liam Gallagher quote in lights at the entrance – “I take me shades off every now and again and have a look at the world and see some nice things” – then there are the modern statues honouring local heroes and the stylish meeting rooms named after the city’s most famous sons and daughters – not to mention the super friendly and funny staff.