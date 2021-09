Carwow is here with yet another exciting match-up for a series of straight-line races. On one corner, there’s a through-and-through German in the form of the BMW M3 Competition, and on the other, we have the Nissan Silvia that’s been tuned to make 600 horses. The JDM car was built by Nissan from 1999 to 2002 and would’ve been largely obscure (not with the enthusiasts) if not for the Fast and Furious movies. But, here it is, on the drag strip, taking on the M3 Competition, one of the most solid performers that you can buy new today.