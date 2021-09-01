Cancel
Volkswagen is picking up the pace of its Business Model 2.0 and offering car subscriptions from today

Volkswagen is making rapid progress in digitalising its sales activities and developing new business models. Today sees the launch of the Volkswagen AutoAbo subscription model in Germany. Customers can take out a monthly subscription for the best-selling all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models – the ID.3 costs from EUR 499. “This will enable us to achieve a key milestone in our Business Model 2.0. As part of our ACCELERATE strategy, we are continuing our rapid and systematic transformation from car manufacturer to mobility services provider,” explains Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen. In addition, Volkswagen will be launching its online leasing and sales offerings in Germany toward the end of 2021. Initially, to sell models from the ID. family, but the platform will later be made available to dealers to offer combustion engine and hybrid vehicles as well.

