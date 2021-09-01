Continental at the IAA MOBILITY 2021: Driving the future of mobility for 150 years

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the company will work with Google and Renault Group to design a rich and immersive in-vehicle experience for Renault’s next-generation electric vehicle, the new Mégane E-TECH Electric, which was unveiled today at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. Renault Group will utilize the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s technically advanced infotainment system— which is comprised of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions— bringing ease of use and comfort to drivers and passengers. To further enhance the experience for drivers and passengers, infotainment systems in the new Mégane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services to not only provide intelligent infotainment and in-vehicle customer applications (such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play), but to also keep the vehicle fresh and current with evolving digital trends with its upgradeable capabilities.