Living tiny?

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth (Genesis 1:1) Silently and on tiny feet, soon the cooler evenings will come and paint scarlet on the Gloria Maple in my backyard. Without our interference, the year has reached a mid-point in the heavens, the fall equinox. To the ancient pagans, this meant the start of a season when harvesting was over and the beginning of feasting and Mabon, the pagan thanksgiving. It was a time to remember those who have left this world, and a time to think about winter and the start of the hunting season. Nature slows some; we are not mowing the lawn twice a week. The wooly worms are out in the open; solid black for a hard winter and tan for a mild and short season. So far, I have seen nature giving us mixed signals, not too dark and not too tan. Guess we will have to take the weather as it comes.