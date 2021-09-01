Cancel
Living tiny?

 7 days ago

I was watching reruns of Tiny House Nation the other day and found myself marveling at how these people were able to downsize from nice, roomy, conventional homes to large boxes built with more space saving tricks than I’d ever imagined.I’ve considerably downsized my possessions three times in my life.

Home & Garden

Cottage Rock tiny home nurtures healthy living and nature

The project began with a client brief by rock-climber enthusiasts who wanted to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in favor of a simple, off-grid tiny home where they could focus on the health of themselves and their ailing son. With this goal in mind, the clients brought in architect Nadine Engelbrecht to overcome the obvious site challenges and deliver their new home, called Cottage Rock.
Home & Garden

Scandinavian-Inspired Tiny Greenhouse Homes

The Elsa tiny home is informed by Scandinavian designs. Anchored with natural and earthly elements, the tiny home features a greenhouse attachment beside its pergola-covered porch. The porch includes a picturesque porch swing, ideal for summer evenings. Designed and constructed by Olive Nest, Elsa boasts 323 square feet on wheels,...
Concrete Contractor

Yeah, Tiny Concrete Homes Are a Thing

The company, Grandio, was founded 77 years ago in Argentina. It’s currently run by two architects and two engineers/university teachers. By observing their students, they noticed a desire to travel, explore, be unlimited by debt and social structures, live where they want, and align with what they believe. To accommodate...
My View: The living is easy in our summer cottage

Before summer ends, come take a peek inside our “Little Cottage,” one of the many eclectic cottages of Western New York. I’ve been a regular “cottager” since my childhood, and cottage-going is my favorite summer activity, providing a seasonal escape from winter past, as well as a refreshing change of scenery from the monotony of urban living. Sunny days, warm temperatures, pleasant breezes and most of all access to a nearby body of water make Western New York a perfect cottage setting.
Big Plans for Tiny Houses

Home Designer Brent Gibson is used to working in big spaces. Many of his homes are in the 4,000-5000 square-foot range or larger. But recently he turned his talents from macro to micro when he designed a tiny house for Pivot, an OKC community service organization that helps young people find their path to an empowered future.
The Cracked Acorn: Tiny Feet

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth (Genesis 1:1) Silently and on tiny feet, soon the cooler evenings will come and paint scarlet on the Gloria Maple in my backyard. Without our interference, the year has reached a mid-point in the heavens, the fall equinox. To the ancient pagans, this meant the start of a season when harvesting was over and the beginning of feasting and Mabon, the pagan thanksgiving. It was a time to remember those who have left this world, and a time to think about winter and the start of the hunting season. Nature slows some; we are not mowing the lawn twice a week. The wooly worms are out in the open; solid black for a hard winter and tan for a mild and short season. So far, I have seen nature giving us mixed signals, not too dark and not too tan. Guess we will have to take the weather as it comes.
A quilting tradition

Debra Lyne and her daughter Brooke have been business owners since 2018. Together they own KC Quilting Company based in Kansas City, but are now in the process of moving the business to Lincoln.Deb currently works as a nurse in Kansas City and makes the commute almost every weekend to ...
Dividing Perennial Plants

Fall is the perfect time to get some garden chores done. A few perennials can be divided now before cold weather sets in. Daylilies and irises need to be divided about every 3-5 years to maintain vigor and flowering ability. Diving them in fall allows their roots to become established ...
I was a Hamptons squatter: How I lived in luxury for free

Each summer, the world’s richest flood Long Island’s East End. But when they are away, their sprawling mansions become easy targets for intrepid interlopers looking for a free taste of life among the 1 percent. Here, one anonymous Hamptons squatter comes clean. Want to crash in a waterfront Hamptons mansion...
The Atlantic

What I Learned When I Rented My Parents’ Former Home as an Airbnb

Two summers ago, my siblings and I found my late parents’ former house in northern Vermont listed on Airbnb. Once we got over our shock—“Wait! That’s our house!”—we immediately made reservations to rent it for a family vacation. The new owners had known my parents and generously waived our rental fee upon realizing who we were. The online description—“rustic retreat”—brought back memories of countless family gatherings of summers past: taking long walks, swimming in the lake, eating local corn and blueberry pie. I remembered hanging out together on the deck that extended into my parents’ gentle, south-sloping meadow like a pier, appreciating the peaceful view of hay fields, spruce trees, mountains, and an ever-changing sky.
First They Came for the AC. Now, It's About a Backyard Pool.

In our oh-no-not-another-heat-wave summer of 2021, the wave of national stories about how the famously temperate Pacific Northwest was suddenly finding that it might be open to air conditioning after all was to be expected. Now, local realtors say, home buyers with the means to do so are looking beyond...
97.9 KICK FM

Why Has Someone Abandoned this Old Missouri Farmhouse?

It looks like it was a very well-built home many decades ago. But, now it's a mystery why someone has abandoned this remote old Missouri farmhouse. Several things worth noting before I share the video from a backyard explorer. #1. He doesn't give the exact location because he doesn't want intruders causing problems for the guy that owns it. #2. He took the time to get permission before going in and recording this video. Trespassing is not cool. That being said, this is an interesting look back into the past of a farmhouse that has seen better days.
Only In Tennessee

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee

The winter season in Tennessee can be a bit of a beast, especially since the state can’t seem to make up its mind from day to day. This year, however, the new publication of the Farmers’ Almanac seems to indicate that the winter season is going to be a bit more consistent than we may […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Frosty Precipitation This Winter In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Airmail history in a tiny town

The road less traveled is increasingly appealing. A quiet respite from the traffic on the east-west interstate through Wyoming is an arc created by U.S. Highway 287 through Medicine Bow. It’s a pleasant deviation that starts at Laramie and returns to the interstate not far from Rawlins. The Union Pacific...
5 tiny but perfectly formed UK hideaways

These cute boltholes are probably smaller than your flat, but definitely much more picturesque. Listen, some people's dream post-lockdown holiday involves a lot of space. Miles of deserted sandy beach or a whole mountain’s worth of untouched snow to explore. But we're here to argue that sometimes the best things really do come in small packages. Why not have a mini adventure at one of these super-cute holiday properties, all of which are within easy-ish reach of London?

