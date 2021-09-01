Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Highly anticipated return of Albany State football begins Thursday at Mississippi College

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWbhy_0bjXQIdK00
Coach Gabe Giardina talks with quarterback Dionte Bonneau and wide receiver Rashad Jordan during a 2019 game against Benedict. Joe Whitfield

The highly anticipated Albany State football season is finally here.

Fifth-year head coach Gabe Giardina and the Rams open 2021 with a Thursday night game at 7 against Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. Their home opener is Sept. 11 against Shorter.

It has been a long break for the team after COVID-19 forced a cancellation of last season. ASU went 7-4 in its last action in 2019, closing the season with a 42-6 win over Fort Valley State in the 30th annual Fountain City Classic before falling 21-6 to Miles in the SIAC title game.

“It feels really good. It feels normal,” Giardina told asugoldenrams.com about the season’s preparation. “We’ve been out here doing spring ball and getting us closer to playing a game so we feel like we’re getting back to normal, doing what we should be doing…doing what we came here to do.“

ASU enters the season with an experienced offensive line, anchored by four returning starters headlined by Miquail Harvey and Katray Pringle. A pack of newcomers will be relied on heavily at the other spots on offense.

The Rams look to be big and experienced on defense.

“It’s big for us to get Antonio Leroy back,” Giardina told asugoldenrams.com. “He missed the whole 2019 season when he tore his ACL in the first game. He hasn’t played in two years, but he’s probably the anchor in the middle being the Mike linebacker. Brindon Manuel at noseguard has completely changed his body. … He’s a different guy. Malik Barnes on the edge pass rushing, disruption is the name of his game. He’s really been unblockable all camp. Those three guys to me are big energy players.

“In the secondary is Coemba Jones, first team all-conference and leading tackler for us. Stephan Pierre and Branderious Rawlings, that’s six really good football players for us. The rest of the guys are really good, too. These six represent the guys with the most experience and have made the most plays so far for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YefJV_0bjXQIdK00

Special teams also should be a strength with Gabriel Ballinas back to handle punting and kicking. He had a team-high 61 points in 2019.

“We really spend a lot of time in special teams,” Giardina told asugoldenrams.com. “We want to be great in every phase, but Gabe Ballinas has been starting for three years. He’s a great kicker and punter. He’s as good as I’ve ever been around. We had 18 punts down inside the 20 last season, which is unheard of, that’s like two a game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
3K+
Followers
222
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Albany, GA
Sports
City
Clinton, MS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Albany, GA
Football
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi College#Football Players#American Football#Albany State#Asu#Siac#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele informed that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy