Nissan goes fully electrified at Fully Charged Outside 2021

When I read this brilliant article by Paul Fosse on why the new BYD Dolphin will convince millions to go electric, my first thought was, hmm, the Dolphin could actually be the new Corolla. The Toyota Corolla has been an unprecedented success because it is an affordable compact/subcompact car made for the masses. The Toyota Corolla is available all over the world and has been one of the top selling vehicles globally for decades. There really isn’t an electric version of this type of car yet — a vehicle that is produced en masse for the masses.