CommonSpirit, Google Cloud partner on employee collaboration platform

Cardinality.io, a global leader in Big Data Analytics and AI/ML for the communications industry, is collaborating with Google Cloud to help CSPs break down data silos and become AI-ready so that they can deliver hyper-personalized, hyper-optimized and real-time services to subscribers. By combining the Cardinality.io platform with Google Cloud Data Analytics, both companies are delivering a hybrid cloud solution that allows CSPs to transform in four key areas: planning and optimization, customer experience management, operations and service assurance, and marketing and monetization. Cardinality.io and Google Cloud are currently working together to deliver a joint analytics solution that integrates the Cardinality.io platform with Google’s Big Query, Dataproc, Datafusion and AI/ML suite in a hybrid cloud at a major European telecom operator spanning its operations in various countries. The Cardinality.io platform will be generally available on the Google Cloud Marketplace before the end of Q3 2021.