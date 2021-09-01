Cancel
Sibley County, MN

BPFD Responds to One-Vehicle Rollover in Faxon Township

belleplaineherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, August 29, at 5:35 p.m., the Sibley County Sheriff's Office responded to a one vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Scenic Byway (County Road 6) and 291st Avenue in Faxon Township. Arlington resident 38-year-old Quincy Lindee was traveling south on 291st Ave. when he lost control of his car and entered the ditch and overturned, according to a press release from the Sibley County Sheriff's Office. He was able to free himself from the vehicle. Another driver passing by called to report the incident. The driver was transported to Waconia Hospital for minor injuries. The Belle Plaine Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance assisted at the scene.

