Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Anti-Vax Woman Brought Down by Terrible Spelling

By Kenzie Bryan t
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine cards. They’re so easy to fake, they said. You can just…make one, they said. This may still be true but at least one person has reportedly been caught in the act: An Illinois woman, Chloe Mrozak, tried to enter Hawaii with a vaccine card that claimed she had gotten the “Maderna” vaccine in Delaware, five weeks apart, according to Hawaii News Now. As any terrible speller knows, it’s always thase pisky vowals that sonk you.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Vax#Handwriting#Hawaii News Now#Newsweek#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Princess Mako of Japan Turns Down $1.3 Million Government Payout Ahead of Her Marriage to a Commoner

Princess Mako of Akishino made it clear this week that she’s more than willing to give everything up in the name of love, including a huge check from the government. The Japanese emperor’s niece is planning to renounce her royal titles in order to marry her college sweetheart, a commoner named Kei Komuro, before the end of the year. According to Japanese law, a princess must “leave the imperial family upon marriage to a commoner.” It’s also a tradition in the country that royal women who lose their noble status are entitled to a $1.3 million payout from the government, according to The Times. However, Mako plans to turn down that offer. The royal will also become the first princes in modern times to forego the formal Shinto betrothal ceremonies, according to reports from the Japanese media.
Hawaii StateTODAY.com

Authorities in Hawaii arrest woman for alleged fake 'Maderna' vax card

An Illinois woman was charged Monday with two misdemeanors in Hawaii for allegedly using a fake vaccine card to bypass the state's coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements. Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, was arrested Saturday at the Honolulu airport as she attempted to board a flight to the...
RelationshipsVanity Fair

Why Do So Many Royals Send Their Kids to “Hippie Hogwarts”?

This week, a new crop of students arrived at United World College of the Atlantic, a small boarding school in a 12th-century castle on the coast of Wales. But unlike most years, the group of students arriving in Glamorgan from around the world includes two members of European royalty, Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, and Princess Leonor of Asturias, the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne. Both teenagers were photographed saying goodbye to their families before traveling on Monday. Alexia was wearing a plaid cape in the snapshot her parents posted to social media, while Spain’s entire royal family was seen escorting Leonor to the airport with a small suitcase.
Ventura County, CAVanity Fair

Britney Spears Not Charged in Alleged Phone-Slapping Incident Due to “Insufficient Evidence”

Britney Spears will not be charged with misdemeanor battery, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday. Spears’s housekeeper accused the singer of slapping a phone out of her hand on August 16 while they were discussing the care of Spears’s dogs. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office explained that they responded to a call from Spears’s home but upon arriving found the employee had already left to file a complaint at a local station. In the complaint the employee claimed that when she returned to Spears’s household from the veterinarian, the singer confronted her. She added in her claim that the singer then “hit her hand” and offered damage to the phone-screen protector as evidence, but she was “not hurt.”
Public HealthNew York Post

Famous anti-vax media personalities who got COVID-19

Despite a majority of public and bipartisan support for Americans to get a jab or two of the COVID-19 vaccine, a number of public figures have spoken out against receiving it. Several of them caught the virus themselves — and some have since even changed their tunes about the efficacy of vaccinations and the seriousness of the coronavirus itself.
SocietyVanity Fair

Richard Spencer, Racist Putz, Is Having A Lousy Labor Day Weekend

Richard Spencer, the loathsome alt-right skunk best known for getting clocked in the jaw during an interview, is feeling the repercussions of his actions, according to a report published in The New York Times on Sunday. The article details how one of the central figures in recent white nationalism, who shouted “Hail Trump!” in a widely seen video as his followers made Nazi salutes, has been effectively silenced by his neighbors in Whitefish, Montana.
Public HealthPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Woman Using Fake Vaccine Card Busted After Misspelling Name of Vaccine

Well, that's embarrassing. A simple oversight has landed one woman in quite a bit of hot water, and it was a careless typo that got her busted. With a little over half of the country fully vaccinated, forged vaccine cards have become a hot commodity. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they've seized thousands upon thousands of phony cards over recent months, and the problem doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. You just might want to make sure you're getting the name of the vaccine right if you plan on forging one of these cards.
Public Healththepress.net

They are anti-vaxxers?! These stars won't get the COVID-19 jab

COVID-19, for the pandemic to end we need to get vaccinated, right?. But due to conspiracy theories, doubts about the science or personal choice, many citizens of the world are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine. Many stars have publicly tried to convince people to get jabbed, however some have...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Tiffany Trump Actually Got In School

Tiffany Trump lived a life that was very different compared to how her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. lived on the East Coast. Tiffany grew up in California, and while she did maintain ties with the rest of the Trump family in New York City, she was closer to her mother Marla Maples while growing up than anyone else.
CelebritiesPeople

Chelsea Clinton's Campaign Against Vaccine Misinformation Began When a Stranger Accosted Her

Chelsea Clinton is on a mission to combat the small but vocal anti-vaccine movement, and it all started after an alarming encounter with a stranger. Clinton, 41, the former first daughter and a health advocate who hosts the podcast In Fact with Chelsea Clinton, tells PEOPLE that she "really became aware of the anti-vaccine movement and industry in this country" back in 2014, when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Charlotte.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

My Brother Died And My Anti-Vaccine Siblings Are Telling Me Not To Come To His Funeral

In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.
Public HealthPosted by
KPEL 96.5

Father and Son Die, Thought COVID Vaccine Contained a Tracking Agent

(Oklahoma City) For one Oklahoma City family, COVID-19 has made their lives a living hell. Michael Stevenson lost his father to COVIC-19 in April and yet refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine himself because he thought the vaccine allowed the federal government to track those who took it. August 3, four months later, Michael is dead too.
SocietyTODAY.com

'They look so different:' Meet England's biracial twins

When Jade Ball gave birth to her sons, Cole and Klay, last April, they looked a little different, just like any other set of fraternal twins. “It was obvious they weren’t identical,” Ball told TODAY Parents. As the months went by, their differences become more and more noticeable. Cole now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy