Anti-Vax Woman Brought Down by Terrible Spelling
Vaccine cards. They’re so easy to fake, they said. You can just…make one, they said. This may still be true but at least one person has reportedly been caught in the act: An Illinois woman, Chloe Mrozak, tried to enter Hawaii with a vaccine card that claimed she had gotten the “Maderna” vaccine in Delaware, five weeks apart, according to Hawaii News Now. As any terrible speller knows, it’s always thase pisky vowals that sonk you.www.vanityfair.com
