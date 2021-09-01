Anti-Vax Woman Brought Down by Terrible Spelling

Princess Mako of Akishino made it clear this week that she’s more than willing to give everything up in the name of love, including a huge check from the government. The Japanese emperor’s niece is planning to renounce her royal titles in order to marry her college sweetheart, a commoner named Kei Komuro, before the end of the year. According to Japanese law, a princess must “leave the imperial family upon marriage to a commoner.” It’s also a tradition in the country that royal women who lose their noble status are entitled to a $1.3 million payout from the government, according to The Times. However, Mako plans to turn down that offer. The royal will also become the first princes in modern times to forego the formal Shinto betrothal ceremonies, according to reports from the Japanese media.