MLB

Mets Win Four In A Row Despite Thumbs-Down Debacle

The New York Mets are showing signs that they'll participate in the playoff race in the NL East after all.

The Mets spiraled for most of August but flipped the script in the month's final four days in encouraging fashion, taking a weekend series from the Washington Nationals and sweeping a double-header Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

The four-game winning streak features three comeback victories, including a five-run ninth inning rally in Game 1 of Tuesday's double-header that took place amid mounting frustration from fans at Citi Field.

Frustration boiled over Sunday after three Mets players — Javy Báez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — admitted to giving thumbs-down gestures to the Citi Field faithful , who had been booing them as they struggled to produce runs in recent weeks.

"They gotta be better," Báez said after Sunday's victory. "I play for the fans and I love the fans, but if they're going to do that, they're just putting more pressure on the team and that's not what we want."

The incident prompted a quick response from Mets owner Steve Cohen and General Manager Sandy Alderson, who each called the situation unacceptable and pledged to address it with the team.

Although he apologized for his gesture, Báez received the most forceful boos yet when he took the field Tuesday. He responded, however, in thrilling fashion, dashing from first to home on a Michael Conforto single to score the Game 1-winning run Tuesday afternoon.

Báez also scored the tying run in the Mets 3 - 1 victory in Game 2.

"It was a great day," outfielder Brandon Nimmo told ESPN of the double-header sweep.

The Mets recent burst of offense puts them third in the division, behind the Phillies and within 5.5 games of the Atlanta Braves.

With Wednesday's game postponed due to rain, the Mets will take the field again Thursday for the final game of three against Miami.

