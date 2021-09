While an official trailer might not yet have been released, Creepshow fans have been given their first look at Season 3 of the frightening Shudder series, thanks to a series of images that have been released online. Following the release of the debut season back in 2019, fans had to endure an extended wait for the sophomore season, as it had only just begun shooting when the coronavirus pandemic saw movie and TV productions around the world be put on hold, with the wait between Seasons 2 and 3 being much briefer, as Season 2 debuted just earlier this year. Season 3 of Creepshow premieres on Shudder on September 23rd, with new episodes being unveiled each Thursday up through Halloween.