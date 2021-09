The waiting is the hardest part. Dallas Stars fans are jonesing not just for NHL action, but for news about whether John Klingberg will re-sign or move on. It’s a knotty problem. Klingberg is poised to enter a free-agent market in which elite NHL defenders are making stupid money. At the same time, he will be 30 when his next deal begins, which could make maximum term a very big ask from any team. What can we expect from a true superstar as he plays for the biggest payoff of his career?