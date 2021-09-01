Laura Benanti’s Maternal Flame
The Gossip Girl and Worth star on playing two diametrically opposed mothers—and why she may not be back on Broadway anytime soon. Laura Benanti doesn’t really watch her own stuff. “I’ve never seen an episode of Younger,” she shared over the phone earlier this summer, referring to her three-year stint as self-made billionaire Quinn Tyler on the recently wrapped sitcom. “I’m that weirdo who’s like, ‘Where’s the documentary about cave paintings?’ I’m just a very old woman.’” Benanti also has a slightly less self-deprecating reason for skipping out on her film and TV projects: “I find it makes me really self-conscious, which I feel like is the opposite of the space you want to be in when you’re acting.”www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0