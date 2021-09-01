LIVEcommunity Announcement: Join Us in Welcoming Our New 2021 Cyber Elite Members!
We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since we first launched the LIVEcommunity Cyber Elite program! In summer 2020, we created the Cyber Elite program to recognize members from around the globe who have demonstrated excellence in participation and contributions in the LIVEcommunity. The program has not only been a successful way to celebrate our most engaged and enthusiastic experts, but a path for encouraging interaction, information-sharing, and technical assistance among all LIVEcommunity members.live.paloaltonetworks.com
Comments / 0