LIVEcommunity Announcement: Join Us in Welcoming Our New 2021 Cyber Elite Members!

The Data Management, Analytics and Visualization team in [U]Tech has added a feature enhancement to the University Data Portal launched earlier this summer. The University Data Portal now includes a Welcome Hub, which highlights server statistics, including peak times for usage, as well as directs employees to new and updated dashboards that have been published to the server within the past 30 days. This will help employees find and connect to new content in the portal. This feature will not replace any custom selections (i.e. favorites or other settings) that employees personally set in their individual profile. This is an added feature to improve user experience. Feel free to set the Welcome Hub as a favorite on your web browser or use the updated link on the portal website.