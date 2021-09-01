Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford, CT

Stafford drowning victim remembered as compassionate, loving

By Anthony Branciforte abranciforte@journalinquirer.com
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2necnv_0bjXNNnU00
Alaine Nitch-Ball, the 20-year-old Stafford resident who drowned at Staffordville Lake in late August 2021. Courtesy Ball family

STAFFORD — Alaine Nitch-Ball, the 20-year-old Stafford resident who drowned at Staffordville Lake last week, is being remembered by family and friends as a compassionate young man and dedicated friend with an array of interests.

A 2020 graduate of Stafford High School, Nitch-Ball was a percussionist in the school band and a member of the drama club, as well as an avid video gamer and Star Wars fan. But those who knew him said it was his kindhearted nature that stood out the most.

HOW TO HELP

FUNDRAISER: Donations can be made at:

VIGIL: 8 p.m. Friday at Stafford High School.

“He really was the most loving grandson any grandparent could wish for,” Gail Ball, Nitch-Ball’s grandmother, said.

Nitch-Ball’s body was found and recovered by the Tolland County Dive Team in Staffordville Lake on Aug. 25. According the to state medical examiner’s office the cause and manner of his death was accidental drowning.

Ball said her grandson lived with her and his grandfather, Kevin Ball, for the past decade.

Nitch-Ball was studying at Goodwin University in East Hartford to be a mortician at the time of his death, according to friends and family.

“He told us he wanted to be a mortician because he felt he could help people at one of the worst times of their lives,” Gail Ball said.

Colby Ignatowicz, who said Nitch-Ball was his best friend, said they lived in the same neighborhood and often relied on one another. Their friendship began when Ignatowicz intervened when other students were bullying Nitch-Ball, he said.

“Since that day he had become my best friend,” Ignatowicz said. “He never let me spend a birthday alone. He was always there down the street to be there for an open ear.”

Ignatowicz added Nitch-Ball was a “very classy man” who enjoyed dressing well, and being a “positive and polite” presence in others lives.

“Overall, Alaine was just that ray of sunshine in the room that would appear when you needed it,” he said.

Family friend Elisha Dreish said Nitch-Ball was “a super nice kid” who was able to make friends easily. Dreish opened an online fundraiser this week, which Gail Ball said would be used to pay for a grave marker and memorial service, with any surplus money going toward Stafford High School and St. Edward Church.

Friends have also organized a candlelight vigil that will take place at 8 p.m Friday. in front of Stafford High School. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of Nitch-Ball and candles. Ignatowicz said he would hand out floating lanterns.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
3K+
Followers
259
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
Stafford, CT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Bullying#Grandparent#Stafford High School#Goodwin University#St Edward Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy