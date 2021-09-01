Stafford drowning victim remembered as compassionate, loving

Alaine Nitch-Ball, the 20-year-old Stafford resident who drowned at Staffordville Lake in late August 2021. Courtesy Ball family

STAFFORD — Alaine Nitch-Ball, the 20-year-old Stafford resident who drowned at Staffordville Lake last week, is being remembered by family and friends as a compassionate young man and dedicated friend with an array of interests.

A 2020 graduate of Stafford High School, Nitch-Ball was a percussionist in the school band and a member of the drama club, as well as an avid video gamer and Star Wars fan. But those who knew him said it was his kindhearted nature that stood out the most.

HOW TO HELP

FUNDRAISER: Donations can be made at:

VIGIL: 8 p.m. Friday at Stafford High School.

“He really was the most loving grandson any grandparent could wish for,” Gail Ball, Nitch-Ball’s grandmother, said.

Nitch-Ball’s body was found and recovered by the Tolland County Dive Team in Staffordville Lake on Aug. 25. According the to state medical examiner’s office the cause and manner of his death was accidental drowning.

Ball said her grandson lived with her and his grandfather, Kevin Ball, for the past decade.

Nitch-Ball was studying at Goodwin University in East Hartford to be a mortician at the time of his death, according to friends and family.

“He told us he wanted to be a mortician because he felt he could help people at one of the worst times of their lives,” Gail Ball said.

Colby Ignatowicz, who said Nitch-Ball was his best friend, said they lived in the same neighborhood and often relied on one another. Their friendship began when Ignatowicz intervened when other students were bullying Nitch-Ball, he said.

“Since that day he had become my best friend,” Ignatowicz said. “He never let me spend a birthday alone. He was always there down the street to be there for an open ear.”

Ignatowicz added Nitch-Ball was a “very classy man” who enjoyed dressing well, and being a “positive and polite” presence in others lives.

“Overall, Alaine was just that ray of sunshine in the room that would appear when you needed it,” he said.

Family friend Elisha Dreish said Nitch-Ball was “a super nice kid” who was able to make friends easily. Dreish opened an online fundraiser this week, which Gail Ball said would be used to pay for a grave marker and memorial service, with any surplus money going toward Stafford High School and St. Edward Church.

Friends have also organized a candlelight vigil that will take place at 8 p.m Friday. in front of Stafford High School. Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of Nitch-Ball and candles. Ignatowicz said he would hand out floating lanterns.