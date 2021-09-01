Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston College Men's Basketball Releases Out of Conference Schedule

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM2lZ_0bjXNMul00

Boston College men's basketball released their 2021-22 out of conference schedule on Tuesday.

Per the release:

Boston College opens the 2021-22 campaign with a trio of home games, including the opener with Dartmouth on Nov. 9. The Eagles and Holy Cross renew their long-standing rivalry on Nov. 12, before closing out the opening home stand with Fairfield on Nov. 14.

The Eagles will take part in the Sunshine Slam, held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. from Nov. 20-21. BC will take on Utah on Nov. 20 and will play either Tulsa and Rhode Island on Nov. 21. The Nov. 12 home tilt with Holy Cross is also part of the MTE.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, Boston College will host a pair of games - Nov. 26 against Columbia and Nov. 29 versus USF. On Dec. 13, BC will close out its non-conference slate at home against Albany.

BC will play a pair of perennial Atlantic 10 powers on the road, on Nov. 17 at Rhode Island and on Dec. 11 at Saint Louis.

The schedule is heavy on northeast schools with URI, Dartmouth, Fairfield, Columbia, Holy Cross, and Albany all included. Boston College also will have their return games in their home and homes against Saint Louis and USF. The Eagles defeated USF in 2019-20 74-60 at the Yuengling Center, and lost to the Billikens 74-64 in Conte Forum. These games were originally scheduled to be played in 2020-21 but were shifted due to COVID-19 changing the school's schedule last year.

Boston College also played against URI last year defeating the Rams 69-64 in the 2K Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun.

Earl Grant and his new look squad will kick off the season against Ivy League squad Columbia. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full basketball coverage this season.

