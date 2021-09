Key Appointments Include Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and General Counsel. Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its powerful technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of live events each year, announced three key appointments to strengthen its leadership team. Dan Timm will serve as Chief Operating Officer, Tyra Neal will serve as Chief Marketing Officer and David Morris will serve as General Counsel, each reporting directly to Vivid Seats Chief Executive Officer Stan Chia.