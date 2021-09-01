Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Queen Sophie For President”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die announced their first new album in four years, Illusory Walls, with the proggishly sweeping “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance.” Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “Queen Sophie For President,” an itchy and insistent one that sees Katie Dvorak taking lead vocal duties. “Never get better and never do anything” goes the chiming chorus, which is followed up by some evocative lyrics: “If it still survives, just burn the whole house down/ It won’t burn with the oven off/ That damn persistent slime, just burn the whole house down.” Watch a video for the track below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afraid To Die#Epitaph Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

Frederico7 To Release New Singles "Truth is Power" & "Missing My Children"

“Truth is Power,” a song with a classic 80's pop feel, bumping bass lines and sultry vocals takes us on a journey of self-acceptance and liberation illuminating the central questions about the nature of truth and our grasping of reality in the post-modern world. “Missing my Children” is groovy, soulful...
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Track Premiere: Old Man Wizard, Kill Your Servants Quietly

[Click play above to stream ‘God is Your Friend’ from Old Man Wizard’s Kill Your Servants Quietly. Album is available for preorder here.]. This song went through a ton of iterations before I settled on the version you’re hearing today. It was almost an acoustic song! I’m glad we switched directions and ended up with whatever the doom metal dance party that’s on the album is. Here are some fun facts about it:
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

TWIABP share post-punky new song “Queen Sophie for President”

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have shared the second single off their upcoming album Illusory Walls (due 10/8 via Epitaph). Lead single "Invading the World of the Guilty" found TWIABP sounding darker than usual, and the just-released "Queen Sophie for President" follows suit, but takes the darkness in a different direction. This one finds the band putting a uniquely TWIABP twist on driving post-punk, with keyboardist Katie Dvorak taking over on lead vocals. Towards the end, Chris Teti works in some of the dizzyingly complex guitar work that fueled the previous single. It's very cool stuff, and you can hear it for yourself by watching the Adam Peditto-directed video below. A press release gives more background on the song:
Musicguitar.com

“It’s been really emotional. People have missed live music, we’ve certainly missed playing it”: Stuart Braithwaite on Mogwai’s biggest year ever

There are fleeting moments in music when everything aligns, time appearing to halt momentarily as the sound engulfs those fortunate enough to be present. On a still August night with a milky white moon watching over the Brecon Beacons, Green Man festival headliners Mogwai conjure such a moment seven songs into a triumphant set. From an eddying whirl of delayed notes emerges the celestial storm of Ritchie Sacramento, one of 2021’s most electrifying songs, 20,000 starry-eyed onlookers glorying in the return of live music.
MusicStereogum

Yumi Zouma – “Give It Hell”

The understated pop crew Yumi Zoumi put out their last album, Truth Or Consequences, in March 2020 — not the best time to release an album, in retrospect! — and only got to perform one show on their planned tour before the pandemic called everything off. Their new single “Give It Hell” is partially inspired by that experience, as the band’s Josh Burgess explains:
MusicStereogum

Mr Twin Sister – “Polvo”

When Mr Twin Sister first emerged, they were a whole lot more dance-friendly than most of their lo-fi Brooklyn indie-pop peers. But now, it looks like Mr Twin Sister are turning a corner into full-on club music, and it suits them. Earlier this year, the band returned with two new songs, “Diary” and “Expressions,” that marked their first music since their 2018 album Salt. Today, they’ve followed those tracks with a new banger called “Polvo.”
MusicKerrang

Spiritbox release new single and ​“horror-inspired” video, Hurt You

With less than a month to go until the release of their debut album Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have dropped another song from the LP. Entitled Hurt You, guitarist Mike Stringer explains that the trio’s latest effort ​“is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm. We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney [LaPlante, vocals], and our producer Dan pretty quick.
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.
MusicNYS Music

Up and Coming Artist Nick Vivid Release New Single “Hush Money (Straight to the Bribe)”

Up and coming artist, Nick Vivid, released his new single “Hush Money (Straight to the Bribe)” on August 18, 2021 off his upcoming album No More Secrets. Nick Vivid hails from Buffalo, NY and creates music that is a blend of indie electronic funk that has blends of soul and blues throughout it. Between his father being a radio DJ and his mother loving glam rock Nick Vivid was always surrounded by music which shaped and formed his musical style and taste. He currently resides in New York City and works with Bill Aucoin who is the original manager of KISS and Billy Idol.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

YES Unveils Video For 'Dare To Know', Second Single From New Album 'The Quest'

Legendary progressive rockers YES — consisting of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — have unveiled the video for "Dare To Know". It marks the second single and video from their upcoming album "The Quest", due out October 1 on InsideOut Music/Sony Music and produced by Steve Howe.
MusicRevolver

Sound That Ends Creation: Hear Pupil Slicer Singer Roar on Batshit Anti-Cop Song

Some bands have a name that tells you all you need to know about them. The Sound That Ends Creation are one of those bands. The one-man experimental mathcore project of Allen, Texas, multi-instrumentalist Chris Dearing sound like if ear-twisting groups like iwrestledabearonce and the Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza were even more influenced by avant-garde maestro John Zorn. It's fucking insane.
MusicStereogum

Melody A.M. Turns 20

It was probably inevitable that ’90s mainstream music trends would eventually whiplash-pivot from grunge’s heavy guitars to dance music. The same shift happened in the latter half of the 1970s, when disco and early new wave became dominant forces, and in the late 1980s, when Madchester and acid house reigned supreme. Fittingly, however, when electronica infiltrated 1990s alternative music, the vibe was decidedly maximalist: a Jock Jams hangover driven by brawny, block rockin’ beats.
MusicStereogum

Pond – “Human Touch”

Back in June, the Australian psych-rock band Pond announced their new album 9. We’ve already heard several songs from it, including “Pink Lunettes,” “America’s Cup,” and “Toast.” Today, they’re back with another. Pond’s latest is called “Human Touch.” Here’s what frontman Nick Allbrook had to say about the song and...
San Francisco, CAStereogum

Spiritual Cramp – “Earth To Mike”

The San Francisco band Spiritual Cramp haven’t put out any new music since their first two EPs were compiled into a 2018 full-length called Television, but today they’re announcing a new EP called Here Comes More Bad News, which will be out in October. (A vinyl version will be available at their two shows later this month.) Lead single “Earth To Mike” is jumpy and high-energy and comes with a music video directed by Timmy Lodhi. Check it out below.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy