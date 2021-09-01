Cancel
Animals

Alpacas Ozzie and Ollie among animals at petting zoo at Eben Ezer

By Doug Larkey
Fort Morgan Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 20, residents of Eben Ezer, aka neighbors, were treated to an assortment of creatures, provided by Jimmy and Margo Kissler, that wanted to be petted. The stars of the show were two alpacas, brothers named Ozzie and Ollie. “The alpacas were a gift from my little tiny...

