Alpacas Ozzie and Ollie among animals at petting zoo at Eben Ezer

Stewart is a handsome orange tabby cat who is patiently waiting on his forever family from the comfort of a foster home. His foster family describes him as confident, energetic, curious and independent. He loves to play, will benefit from a family who provides him with daily physical exercise – like playing with toys. He could live with the right cat or dog siblings, and will benefit from a home with respectful children middle school aged and up! If you’re interested in meeting this handsome ginger cat, head to his page on PAC’s website, and fill out the online adoption profile: ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Stewart. Someone loves him so much that they sponsored his adoption fee! That means his adoption is free to a loving home. Stewart is the packaged deal- he is neutered, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Stewart, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.