The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the Egals Ice Crew will be representing a new name and look for the 2021-22 season. This October fans will see the debut of the Flight Crew, a coed group of individuals that are talented skaters and promotional ambassadors for the Eagles that will help enhance the experience at the Budweiser Events Center every night. The Flight Crew will continue to represent the Eagles brand and the sport of hockey with passion and professionalism like the Egals have done since the 2013-14 season. Iron Mountain will also return as the sponsor of the program.