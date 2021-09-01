California's Recall Is a Revolt Against Gov. Gavin Newsom's Progressive Agenda

From yesterday's Washington Court of Appeals decision in WASHLITE v. Fox News (opinion by Acting Chief Judge Beth Andrus, joined by Judges Linda Coburn and Cecily Hazelrigg):. On April 2, 2020, WASHLITE brought this lawsuit, alleging that Fox hosts and television personalities violated the CPA [Washington Consumer Protection Act] by making statements, on-air, downplaying the danger posed by the coronavirus, describing the pandemic as a "hoax," and accusing government officials and media organizations of exaggerating the danger posed by COVID-19 in an attempt to undermine former President Donald J. Trump. {WASHLITE alleged, for example, that on March 7, 2020, Fox host Judge Jeanine Pirro (ret.) stated on her show that "the talk about coronavirus being much more deadly (than the flu) doesn't reflect reality." On March 8, 2020, host Pete Hegspeth stated "[t]he more I learn about coronavirus, the less concerned I am." On March 11, 2020, host Matt Schlapp stated "[i]t is very very difficult to contract this virus." And on March 13, 2020, host Ainsley Earhardt stated "it is actually the safest time to fly."} WASHLITE sought to enjoin Fox from airing any further misinformation about COVID-19, to require Fox to retract prior false statements, and to pay damages to unnamed "John Doe" consumers….