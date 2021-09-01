9 cars stolen from Vernon repair shops

VERNON — Police are investigating burglaries and the theft of nine cars over the course of two weeks at local repair shops, Sgt. Robert Marra said.

Marra said car keys were taken from inside Shea’s Garage at 118 Grove St., and four cars were subsequently stolen from the lot on Aug. 9.

Two similar incidents also occurred at Farm Car Care at 11 Windermere Ave., first on the night of Aug. 23 and then again on the night of Aug. 24, Marra said. He said a total of five vehicles were stolen during those incidents, though three have been recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 860-872-9126.

--Anthony Branciforte