Welcome Mat: Sherwin-Williams 2022 Forecast is discovery and expression

Sherwin-Williams 2022 Forecast: discovery and expression. Warm neutrals, bold metallics, organic greens and nostalgic reds lead the list of color trends recently released as part of Sherwin-Williams’ annual Colormix Forecast. The company’s global forecast team predicts that “2022 will bring about an embrace of discovery and expression through color as we transition into a new way of being,” according to a press release. The 2022 forecast includes 40 hues and four palettes that reflect “sustainability, deep and spiritual maximalism the connection between technology and mindfulness, and nostalgia for the 1960s-1980s.” For more information, visit swcolorforecast.com.