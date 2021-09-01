Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

By Jay Pierce
streakingthelawn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur position preview continues with the Virginia offensive line as we inch closer to Saturday night’s season opening game against William & Mary. The Hoos’ O-line is filled with senior leadership and should be a top strength for the team this fall. All five starters are returning starters on the line and four of the five are seniors - some might say it’s the best offensive line in the conference (people are talking!):

