Virginia Football Position Preview: Offensive Line
Our position preview continues with the Virginia offensive line as we inch closer to Saturday night’s season opening game against William & Mary. The Hoos’ O-line is filled with senior leadership and should be a top strength for the team this fall. All five starters are returning starters on the line and four of the five are seniors - some might say it’s the best offensive line in the conference (people are talking!):www.streakingthelawn.com
