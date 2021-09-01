Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Can Smoothskin’s bare+ IPL hair removal device give us silky smooth limbs without the pain of waxing?

By Louise Whitbread
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTIks_0bjXKeV600

When it comes to hair removal, there’s an abundance of choices available for at-home use. Shaving , of course, is the most common, for its speedy and pain-free finish that is very short-term. Waxing is also popular for its longer-lasting results but comes with an obvious painful process.

For long-lasting results, IPL machines are a happy medium that is much less painful. After prepping the area for best results (ie shaving) these glide across skin and destroy the root of the hair via energy produced by light waves. The idea is that over time, and with continued use, you’ll need less treatment as hair regrowth will reduce.

A popular device on the market is the SmoothSkin bare+ ultrafast IPL hair removal device (£147, Currentbody.com ), a chic black and gold corded design that’s designed to be used once a week for 12 weeks, then top-ups as required.

It’s suitable for most skin types, except those with very dark skin or very light hair (sorry), and is an incredibly compact and sleek bit of kit that promises fast results if you’re time-poor.

Read more:

How we tested

We’ve spent weeks testing it out, rating it on how easy it is to use and noticeable results to hair growth. The main areas we focused on were our legs, which seem to regrow hair the second they’ve been shaved, and our underarms, with the hope that a few weeks of treatment would be enough to mean daily shaving wouldn’t be necessary. Here’s our in-depth review on the IPL device.

SmoothSkin bare+ ultrafast IPL hair removal device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33COgf_0bjXKeV600

Buy now £147, Currentbody.com

Firstly, we love the simplicity of this gadget. It’s slightly bigger than your palm and comes in a neat, compact kit containing an instruction booklet, the device, a plug cable and the power pack.

As it’s corded, you are slightly restricted when using it, but it didn’t feel any less effective. Our reviewer had never tried an IPL device before and found the booklet, with big, clear pictures and instructions helpful and easy to follow. Simply plug it in, attach the power bank and get going.

To begin, you need to press the button on the center of the device, which will flash white, then place it as flat as possible on the skin. If it’s not laying flat enough, the center will flash red and stop working. It took us a few goes to get it right on the first treatment, but it gets easier with every use. So easy in fact, by week three we were treating our leg with one hand and scrolling through TikTok on the other.

Read more: What is IPL hair removal? Differences to laser and how they both work

The legs are by far the easiest place to treat as you can hold the button down and glide it along larger areas. Whereas, with the underarms, it is slightly fiddlier to try and get it flat on the skin. So, Smoothskin recommends doing a stamp motion to treat those smaller areas of skin.

The flash is very bright, and we’d have appreciated a pair of protective sunglasses in the box, as it can be quite a strain on the eyes, especially if it's being used at night. To reduce this, we found it better to be used in daylight, especially on the underarms. and opted to wear our usual sunglasses.

The sensation is slightly warm, but it hardly feels like anything is happening with every flash, but we promise it is. We persevered, and after two treatments, we began to notice that the hair that was growing back was thinner than our usual light brown hair. By week three, hair regrowth was short, less dense and hard to spot, even when we went a few days in between shaving. It still has that spiky feel, but it seemed unable to grow longer than that.

Read more: 8 best laser hair-removal and IPL machines to use at home

Progress can feel slow at first and it can be tricky to see how your hair is regrowing as every time you need to use the device, your skin needs to be shaved, so in the beginning, it can feel like the only reason there's little hair growing back is because you’re constantly removing it. However, by weeks five and six we started to see more long-term results, and in between treatments, hair regrowth dwindled.

The verdict: SmoothSkin bare+ ultrafast IPL hair removal device

It’s unbelievably simple to use this IPL machine from Smoothskin and would be great for anyone who’s feeling lazy but still wants to enjoy the long-term results devices of this kind can deliver.

If you’re new to at-home IPL, this is the perfect choice for beginners. There’s little not to love, it is a speedy as it claims to be, and even though it’s corded, the compact size of the device and the long cable means it wasn’t restrictive at all. We were able to access harder to reach areas, such as the back of the legs with ease and it also cuts out time-consuming charging time too.

Our only advice, as it emits a continuous flash, we recommend using it in the daytime, as it reduced the brightness. Additionally, as your skin needs to be smooth during and in between treatments, we found it easiest to use the device after a shower, when we’d just shaved with our go-to Flamingo razor (£8, Boots.com ).

Buy now £147.00, Currentbody.com

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on beauty and try the links below:

Ready to turn your beauty routine up a notch? Try one of our best derma rollers to rejuvenate skin and boost hair growth at home

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipl#Brown Hair#Laser Hair Removal#Regrow Hair#Currentbody Com#Ipl#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

People Go Bananas for This Korean-Born Skincare Line—Here Are the Viral Products

There has been no shortage of viral products and trends under the TikTok beauty umbrella. (This story, this story, and this story are proof!) But, amongst the thousands, Dr. Jart+’s redness-neutralizing Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 ($52) might just reign supreme. Even though the Cicapair range has been around for a while (it was launched in 2005 by dermatologist Dr. Jung Sung-Jae), the Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 went viral last October, with over 90M views of #DrJart on the social media platform, ultimately triggering the #tiktokmademebuyit trend. So yeah, as far as TikTok-famous beauty products go, the Cicapair cream is pretty much the Queen Bee.
Skin CareIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Say This Firming Eye Treatment "Works Wonders" on Crow's Feet in Just a Week

In the words of George RR. Martin, "wine makes all things possible." And believe it or not, that even holds true in skin care — resveratrol, a potent antioxidant found in red wine (among red grapes, peanuts, dark chocolate, and yes, skincare), fights off the visible effects of aging in the skin like no other. While you can certainly indulge in a glass of wine to reap its benefits, the anti-aging ingredient is also a key player in the Derma-E Stem Cell Lifting Eye Treatment.
Skin CareIn Style

People Are Calling This Wrinkle Treatment a "Transformation in a Jar" — and It's on Sale

My daily grind consists of searching for the newest, most effective skincare products to share with InStyle readers. With that being said, I end up writing about Dermelect Cosmeceuticals at least once a month, and it's for good reason: The retailer carries uniquely targeted formulas that display results in a short span of time. All of its under-the-radar skincare, including an upper-lip smoothing cream, a dark circle corrector, and a forehead line treatment, have been vetted and approved by hundreds of reviewers, including some of my own family and friends.
Hair CareAllure

Say Hello to Dyson's Latest Hair-Smoothing Blow-Dryer Attachment

The new Flyaway Attachment uses state-of-the-art technology to instantly tame unruly hairs. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who has used the Dyson Supersonic Hair-Dryer at least once knows...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

I Tried Dozens of Mineral Sunscreens This Summer, and This Is the Best One for Your Money

If there's one consistent piece of beauty advice my 60-year-old mom (who still looks 45) has passed down to me over the years, it's to wear your sunscreen. She never swears, but the one time I remember her doing so, it was when she exasperatedly told me off for irrationally turning down a pump of sunscreen from the tube she carries with her at all times. That's why there's always a row of sunscreen lined up like soldiers on a shelf in my bathroom medicine cabinet, and why it's always the climatic finale to my morning skincare routine.
Hair Careinsider.com

The best waxing products for hair removal

We have compiled a list of the most effective waxing products to help you remove unwanted hair. The Wakse Hard Wax Pops melts down into wax that can be applied all over your body. The Pro Wax 100 Kit is a portable electric hair removal kit that promises painless waxing.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Is a Hyaluron Pen Safe? The Risk of DIY Lip Filler at Home

Over the last year and a half (ugh), a lot of us have gotten pretty good at the DIY life, mostly thanks a constant stream of info and tutorials on TikTok. And while DIY tricks might work for your Ikea furniture flip or makeup routine (all hail the game-changing TikTok makeup hacks), when it comes to cosmetic treatments? Absolutely not, especially if it involves hyaluron pens (hyaluronic acid pens)—aka at-home lip filler devices. Yup. Nope.
Skin CarePosted by
TheDailyBeast

This Soothing, Cooling Gel Face Mask Creates Intense Hydration That Lasts for Days

Scouting Report: The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask takes care of redness from any kind of irritation. It's soothing, cooling, and just really fun to put on. I’ll be the first to admit that I usually find face masks (the skin care kind, not the other kind) rather pointless. While some instill a glow or a surge of moisture for a day or so, I hardly ever find a mask that inspires a lasting, meaningful effect on my skin; but every so often, I’ll try out a moisturizing face mask hoping that it will change my mind about the everyday product.
Hair Carepurewow.com

The Best Hair Dye for Dark Hair (Without Bleach!)

Radiant red, copper brown and rich blues are just a few of the trendy shades making waves this year. Thankfully, blondes aren't the only ones that can have fun with color. Yes, dark hair can add a pop of color (or go for boosting their undertones) without stripping moisture and shine. And you can experiment with the boldest shades right at home—no commitment necessary. We found ten hair dyes (ranging from sprays to masks) for dark hair minus the bleach, damage and/or dry finish. Because achieving the color of your dreams is way easier than you think.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

Is the Sensica sensilight pro IPL device the cordless solution to permanent hair removal?

Hair removal is a saturated area of the beauty and personal care market, with a huge range of products and electrical devices designed for use at-home. These range from affordable razors, hair removal cream and wax kits to laser and IPL machines.The latter is popular for two main reasons; when used properly it can deliver long-lasting results with very little regrowth and on the whole, is pretty much painless.The Sensica sensilight pro IPL hair removal device (£265, Currentbody.com) claims to do both effectively. With a bigger price tag than our typical personal care products, it’s a big investment for your...
Skin Caretodaysparent.com

How to keep your baby’s skin moisturized

There is nothing as soft and delicate as your baby’s skin and, as a new parent, you naturally want to do everything possible to protect and nurture it. But did you know that skin plays a powerful role in the body’s immune function? Your baby’s skin is a barrier between them and the outside world—keeping water in and banishing unwanted things like bacteria, allergens and dust. Treating it right in the first months of life can go a long way to reducing sensitivities later on.
Hair CareWSLS

Get silky, full hair with this blow dryer and round brush combo

Salons and blow dry bars are great for getting ready for a big date, wedding or a job interview. But it’s not feasible money-wise or time-wise to go every day or week. Achieve the same full, soft results at home with just one tool: the Adagio Blowout Brush, valued at $399 but now on sale for only $49.99.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

Is Laser Hair Removal Safe? Everything You Need To Know (Including The Pain Level)

Laser hair removal is one of those treatments that just sounds intense—so much so, you may feel a bit too scared to take the dive. It's a quick and (sort of) easy way to achieve baby-soft skin in your adult years, but it takes a whole lot of commitment and, um, a pinch of pain tolerance. Considering the fact that there are actual lasers involved, you may be wondering: Is laser hair removal even safe?
Hair Caregoodmorningamerica.com

Save $95 off this tool that delivers seamless at-home hair removal

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the "Good Morning America" editorial team. If you buy something through these links, "GMA" will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. Body hair is strange. Some people have an abundance of...
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

The Unlikely Product This Derm Uses To Moisturize Hair & Smooth Flyaways

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Keeping your hair soft and moisturized is a tough nut to crack, and not everyone's routine looks the exact same: You have the tentpoles of healthy, hydrated hair care (skip the sulfate-laden shampoos, opting for regular masks and hydrating conditioners—you know the drill), but you also may uncover a few unconventional hacks on your hair care journey. As those with easily parched hair know, it often takes a pinch of creativity to help the hair look lush and smooth.
Hair Carevcpost.com

Ella Mae Paris Cosmetics Solving Hair Problems through Natural Hair Shampoos and Masks

The hair care industry is filled with unhealthy products masquerading as quick-action and effective products. Over the last few years, there has been a revolution with natural hair brands springing up to offer clients better options. Ella MaeParis is a part of the brands pushing the brand new narrative that effective hair care is possible with natural products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy