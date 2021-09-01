Dove season opens with good outlook
The Iowa dove hunting season opens up today. DNR wildlife biologist Todd Bogenschutz says the weather should work out for hunters to see a lot of birds. “Doves are already probably already starting to migrate south, and sometimes that can impact us here if we’ve had some really cool nights. A lot of doves may’ve flown south of Iowa. But given the weather we’ve had this year — I’m thinking that’s probably not the case,” Bogenschutz says.www.radioiowa.com
