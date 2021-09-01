Climate alarmism is not based in reality

Kudos to the Rev. Vernon Walker and the crew at Communities Responding to Extreme Weather, as highlighted in “Climate resilience group counsels residents” (Metro, Aug. 30). Climate adaptation is the sad reality of our time. For no matter how many wildfires, heat waves, or droughts we suffer through, no matter how many hurricanes or floods we endure, our political and corporate leaders still have not caught on to the stark reality that the institutions they lead need to drastically reduce carbon emissions. Their failure to act means they’ve turned their backs on climate mitigation and forced us into more extreme climate adaptation. It’s going to be more disruptive, dangerous, and expensive to adapt now and in the future than if we had, say, built more wind turbines and insulated old buildings decades ago. But such is the future that our leaders have left us.