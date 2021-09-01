SMN opinion pages are required reading

Good day, and welcome to page four. If you've not already done so, I recommend you turn to the front page of this fine publication (who are we kidding? You're most likely on your phone, so tap the back button and then hit the news tab). I say this only because, in recent weeks, I've been told both in writing and in person that this opinion page — page four — needs more work, specifically that it needs something to counter conservative Republican viewpoints.