SMN opinion pages are required reading

Smoky Mountain News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opinion pages of the August 18 edition of your excellent paper should be required reading. Chris Cox’s editorial tells it like it is, pulling no punches. Kudos to him. Mr. Wirth’s rebuttal to Mr. Gaston’s letter of the previous week dealt with the misinformation in the aforementioned letter and echoed my own thoughts (if only I had been able to organize them as eloquently as he). Scott McLeod’s editorial was proven correct by Mr. Wirth’s letter. Print the opposing views to stimulate discourse.

smokymountainnews.com

#Smn
Pine And Lakes News

Letter to the Editor: Reader likes opinion page columnist

Every week I look forward to your Echo Journal. My favorite columnist is Pete Abler. He is a gifted writer that covers many relevant topics and often explains complicated issues facing our state, country and world that the vast majority of "journalists" choose not to cover.
Prineville, ORThe News Guard

Promotional news releases shouldn’t go on opinion page

I noticed that in your Aug. 10 issue, in the announcement that the mayor of Prineville will challenge Sen. Wyden’s seat, that the apparent news release begins with reference to the failed policies of Ron Wyden (no quotation marks). For the casual reader, this might suggest that Wyden’s supposed shortcomings are common knowledge.
Oklahoma StateTulsa World

Opinion: Oklahoma Educators Need to Read, and Follow, Directions

Read all the directions. Teachers used to say this before every test. Following them was implied. Students who skipped directly to the first question often made mistakes. Sometimes extra credit was hidden in the directions. Unfortunately, Oklahoma educators seem to be having trouble with both reading and following directions. For...
Books & Literaturetimesvirginian.com

As the Page Turns

August and the “dog days of summer” are just about over; thoughts of cooler nights, harvest holidays and fall colors are on the library’s mind as we make plans to start programming, classes, and events back up, and opening the conference room for public and private meetings. If your club,...
CollegesRed and Black

OPINION: Sociology should be a UGA graduation requirement

Freshman year me, an intended journalism major, was incredibly confused as to why I had to take “Intro to Math Modeling.” I honestly still couldn’t tell you why I needed that class. I was thrilled to go to the University of Georgia and focus on classes I was excited about,...
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Does LGBTQ community have an Editorial Board voice?

Letter: Joe Biden's Afghan bungling warrants impeachment Letter: Why support a twice-impeached loser like Trump? Letter: Vaccine skeptics’ hypocrisy shows in hospital visits Letter: Vaccine, mask opponents will fall to natural selection Letter: McCloskeys got off because they are rich and white. Regarding the editorial “A look at the people...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

School directors: Please pass mask requirements [opinion]

As school board members, you have a responsibility to your students — our children. This responsibility grew even more vital with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. You should be applauded for serving your community during such challenging times and thanked, not vilified, for doing the right thing. However, unlike...
MilitarySmoky Mountain News

Pay close attention to these names

Pay close attention to the following names: Darin Hoover, Rosario Pichardo, Nicole Gee, Hunter Lopez, Daegan Page, Humberto Sanchez, David Espinoza, Jared Schmitz, Rylee McCollum, Dylan Merola, Kareem Nikoui, Maxton Soviak and Ryan Knauss. They are the names of the 13 American service members killed in a suicide bombing at...
Lawcityxtramagazine.com

Anti-Vax Reporter Threatens Big Donors Will Help Him Sue Twitter For Being Booted

More and more people are banging their chests claiming they'll sue Twitter for violating their constitutional rights to free speech. The latest is disgraced former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson who was booted from the site after spreading misinformation about COVID-19. "I am still considering my legal options, including what lawyer or firm to hire. A potential suit is complex and would cover - a minimum - First Amendment issues, contract law, and drug/vaccine law," he wrote in a statement.
asurampage.com

My Opinion on My Opinion

When I was asked to write my first ever opinion article, I was excited to say the least. The possibilities are endless, and having a medium to publish it in a way that can reach the masses carries with it an unyielding wave of both stress and promise. It was in the midst of brainstorming this article, though, that I found myself asking a simple question: what exactly is my opinion?
Afghanistandickinsoncountynews.com

The opinion page is yours, mine and ours

Good day, and welcome to page four. If you've not already done so, I recommend you turn to the front page of this fine publication (who are we kidding? You're most likely on your phone, so tap the back button and then hit the news tab). I say this only because, in recent weeks, I've been told both in writing and in person that this opinion page — page four — needs more work, specifically that it needs something to counter conservative Republican viewpoints.

