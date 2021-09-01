SMN opinion pages are required reading
The opinion pages of the August 18 edition of your excellent paper should be required reading. Chris Cox’s editorial tells it like it is, pulling no punches. Kudos to him. Mr. Wirth’s rebuttal to Mr. Gaston’s letter of the previous week dealt with the misinformation in the aforementioned letter and echoed my own thoughts (if only I had been able to organize them as eloquently as he). Scott McLeod’s editorial was proven correct by Mr. Wirth’s letter. Print the opposing views to stimulate discourse.smokymountainnews.com
