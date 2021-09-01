Cancel
Washington State

WSU football excited to experience full capacity crowd this weekend

By Jeff Collier
cougcenter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 23, 2019, Washington State played host to Oregon State in Pullman. With just seconds on the clock, WSU running back Max Borghi punched in a game winning touchdown run to clinch a 54-53 victory and seal another bowl berth for the Cougs. It was a great moment for fans inside Martin Stadium... Unfortunately, it was the last in-game moment WSU fans would experience at home for quite some time.

