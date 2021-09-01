Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Wants to Have an Onstage Lightsaber Battle With Eddie
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is not just a world-renowned heavy metal frontman, airline captain, author, entrepreneur and businessman, but a well-respected force in the sport of competitive fencing. Excited that lightsabers are legitimately a sanctioned element of fencing now, he has high hopes of one day dueling with the band's beloved undead mascot, Eddie, onstage with the weapon popularized by the Star Wars film franchise.loudwire.com
