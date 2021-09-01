Posts from September 2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe performing arts are lighting up stages once again as live theater has returned to Rochester! Grab your tickets and plan a night at the theatre – along with a great pre- or post-show beverage and snack to make the most of your evening away. Check.

www.visitrochester.com

It’s Showtime! Curtains Up at these Rochester Performance Venues

The performing arts are lighting up stages once again as live theater has returned to Rochester! Grab your tickets and plan a night at the theatre – along with a great pre- or post-show beverage and snack to make the most of your evening away. Check out our top three performance venues in Rochester, and what’s within walking distance to sip, snack, or savor.
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival Canceled Again For 2021

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival announced that for the second year in a row, the festival has been forced to postpone due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the live events industry. “After weeks of discussions and research with county,...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Public HealthPosted by
New York Only

The New York Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 43rd Year Of Fun & Festivities

Gather round, ye revelers! It’s time for the annual New York Renaissance Faire. Is there anything more delightful than a Renaissance festival? From the jousts to the turkey legs to the the artisan crafts, this family-friendly event is celebrating its 43rd year in 2021. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, so hopefully this […] The post The New York Renaissance Faire Will Be Back For Its 43rd Year Of Fun & Festivities appeared first on Only In Your State.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Posted by
Deadline

Three-Day Times Square Festival & Concert To Celebrate Broadway’s Reopening

A three-day, free outdoor Times Square festival heralding the reopening of Broadway will culminate in a Sept. 19 concert celebrating what organizers describe as “the entirety of the Broadway industry.” Specific participants and performers have not yet been announced. The festival will kick off in Times Square on Friday, September 17, and will include interactive experiences, panels, live concerts, and performances throughout the weekend. The festival will lead up to the finale concert on Sunday. Called Curtain Up!, the three-day fest is being presented by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance and title sponsor Prudential. Additional details including schedules and talent will be announced in coming weeks. Event organizers say they will continue to follow the city, state and federal Covid-19 guidelines and will inform the public of any changes to the event protocols or schedule.
Kingman, AZMohave Daily News

Weekend Happenings Aug. 20-22

Check out the educational exhibits and programs at Lake Havasu Museum of History, enjoy America live in concert at the E Center, stomp some grapes and sip some wine in Kingman and head to Metcalfe Park for a free Sunday afternoon concert. • A new exhibit is coming to the...
Festivalfox46.com

The Yiasou Greek Festival is returning this September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Yiasou Greek Festival is coming back for 2021. All the food, music and dancing will be there, but things will look a little different after they canceled the 2020 festival due to COVID. “It was very upsetting, not only for us, but for...
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Blairsville, PAIndiana Gazette

Blairsville holds Knotweed Festival

The River Valley High School marching band helped kick off the annual Knotweed Festival during a parade in downtown Blairsville on Saturday. The community celebration included free concerts, historic tours, vendors, food and more.
Musicsmilepolitely.com

Hear some jazz at Seven Saints in September

Have a side of jazz with your sliders next month when Seven Saints hosts U of I Jazz Ensembles on the patio on Thursday evenings. Every Thursday in September, beginning September 2nd, you can hear a different ensemble: concert jazz, repertory jazz orchestra, latin jazz orchestra, jazz vocal ensemble, jazz combos, jazz trombone ensembles. Keep an eye on Seven Saints Facebook page for more specifics on who will perform when.
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Politicswabcradio.com

Times Square to feature giant Ferris wheel

TIMES SQUARE, NY (77WABC) – Times Square just became more spectacular!. Starting on Monday, soaring 110 feet into the sky, will be a giant Ferris wheel open to the public to ride. Organizers say it will showcase the Crossroads of the World as never seen before. It will run at...
Performing Artsholycitysinner.com

Firefly Distillery Postponing Portion of Fall Concert Series

Firefly Distillery today announced they are postponing a portion of its fall concert series, Live At Firefly, with the exception of the Walker Hayes show. Current ticket holders will receive an email and automatic refund to the respective concerts. The venue released the following information regarding the schedule changes:. The...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Fair reports strong attendance

Despite the soggy weather, the Vermont State Fair had a “fantastic” week. “Gates were up just over 30% this year,” fair association President Robert Congdon said Monday, calling it “a significant increase.”. Congdon placed total attendance for the week at 50,000 people, up from 30,000 in 2019. In the late...
MoviesOdessa American

Movie Under the Stars

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled the free screening of “The Princess Bride (1987)” at the annual Movie Under the Stars starting at 8:45 p.m. Friday. Drinks and snacks provided. Bring lawn chairs. Visit noelartmuseum.org.
LifestyleThe Oakland Press

Live jazz all weekend at the Grand Hotel

If you’re headed north to walk the Mighty Mac on Monday, make a weekend of it on Mackinac Island at the Grand Hotel’s Jazz Festival, Friday through Monday, Sept. 3-6. Scheduled performers include Diane Schuur, The Yellowjackets, Anat Cohen, The Hot Sardines, Dave Bennett and Paul Keller. Visit grandhotel.com, or call 800-334-7263.

