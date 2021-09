Burrow has traveled down a long road of rehab and it seems that he will finally get meaningful reps just before the season starts. The assumption is that Burrow will need a little time to adjust to competition after suffering a season-ending injury just last year. For those bullish on the former LSU Champ, this preseason game will be great insight to how ready Burrow may be. Burrow is currently the QB13 in FantasyPros' Expert Consensus Rankings.