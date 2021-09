A 37-year-old Carpentersville man has been sentenced to prison in connection with his fifth arrest on driving under the influence charges, according to prosecutors. Robert M. Smith, of the 1400 block of Indian Lane, accepted an offer from the McHenry County State's Attorney's Office on Thursday and pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated DUI. In exchange for his plea, McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge sentenced Smith to four years in prison and prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional counts of aggravated DUI, court records show.