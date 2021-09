Polls over the past week indicate that the Gavin Newsom recall election has turned decisively in the governor's favor, but Democrats are not ready to declare victory yet. CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash — who is promoting a new limited series podcast titled "Total Recall: California’s Political Circus," which revisits the 2003 Gray Davis election — told SFGATE that national Democrats feel better now than they did a month ago but still are not sure what will ultimately happen.