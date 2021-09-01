Cancel
Hardin County, TX

DEVELOPING: Hardin County reporting 17 deaths, 798 new COVID-19 cases

Cover picture for the articleHARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County is reporting 17 COVID-related deaths and 798 new cases, according to Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel. "This is a very grim report, and is our worst yet," wrote Judge McDaniel in an email. "10 of these deaths are confirmed via DSHS investigations and did not necessarily occur during the past week – 7 deaths were reported by local hospitals and Justices of the Peace to Hardin County Health Services within the past week, and are still under investigation. These 7 are not included in our totals until reported to us by DSHS. 1 of the DSHS confirmed deaths had been fully vaccinated. 1 of the hospital/JP reported deaths had been partially vaccinated (received 1st dose)."

