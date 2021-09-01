If your pizza comes with a dipping sauce on the side, find another pizza ..

Pineapple on Pizza? See Where You Land on America's Most Controversial Foods. When it comes to gatherings, food is the centerpiece that brings everyone together. But the way we perceive our food (i.e. preparation, category, pronunciation, etc.) varies throughout different cultures, regions, and personal taste. Take pizza, for example. Do you think pineapple belongs on pizza? I, for one, love it and used to always request pineapple at school pizza parties growing up so there would be more pizza for my friend and me. Because there are very strong opinions about the food we eat, the folks at RTA Outdoor Living surveyed 1,000 Americans to get to the bottom of some of the most controversial food debates. Read on to see if you agree or disagree with the country on barbecue, pizza, french fry types, and more.