If your pizza comes with a dipping sauce on the side, find another pizza ..

By zeropointzero
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

I have no problem w/ any of you freaks devising your own ranch dip or salsa accompaniments -- but if the place that made the pizza includes a sauce, that feels like an admission of "our pizza isn't that good on its own" to me.

virginia.sportswar.com

