Texas Senate Passes Bill That Would Punish Social Media Companies For Alleged Political Censorship

By Andrew Schneider
houstonpublicmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas is poised to punish social media companies for alleged censorship of political views after the state Senate passed House Bill 20 on a mostly party line vote of 17-14. Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola, the Senate sponsor, argued that social media platforms are, in effect, common carriers – like phone companies and cable carriers – and should be treated as such from the standpoint of the First Amendment.

