Texas Senate Passes Bill That Would Punish Social Media Companies For Alleged Political Censorship

Joe Biden pledged a “whole-of-government” response last week after the Supreme Court allowed new draconian abortion restrictions in Texas to stand. This week, the administration took its first step: Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed the Department of Justice would “protect” those seeking abortions and clinics that provide the procedure, saying in a statement that his office would ensure constitutional rights through the 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — the federal law that makes it illegal “for a person to use force, threat of force, or physical obstruction to intentionally injure or intimidate” those seeking reproductive healthcare.