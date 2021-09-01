Texas Senate Passes Bill That Would Punish Social Media Companies For Alleged Political Censorship
Texas is poised to punish social media companies for alleged censorship of political views after the state Senate passed House Bill 20 on a mostly party line vote of 17-14. Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola, the Senate sponsor, argued that social media platforms are, in effect, common carriers – like phone companies and cable carriers – and should be treated as such from the standpoint of the First Amendment.www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Comments / 1